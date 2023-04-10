iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $422.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $445.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

