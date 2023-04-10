Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 60 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Booking were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,583.85 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,677.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,507.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,155.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

