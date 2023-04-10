Welch Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $287.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

