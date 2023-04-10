Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

AMP stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.43. 9,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

