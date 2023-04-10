Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of Precision Drilling worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 179,865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 89.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

