Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. 1,580,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,781,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

