Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,275 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 559,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,830,815. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

