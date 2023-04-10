Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 184,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

