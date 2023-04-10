Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $227.71 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

