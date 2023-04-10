Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $369.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

