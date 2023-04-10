General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
General Dynamics stock opened at $227.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
