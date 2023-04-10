Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Reduced by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,323,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.09 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

