Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

