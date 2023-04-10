Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 243 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

