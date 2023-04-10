Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $823,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

