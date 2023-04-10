Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.32 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

