Signaturefd LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

