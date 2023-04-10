First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $368.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.53. The stock has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.
