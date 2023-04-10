Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 620 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 620 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $265.29 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

