Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

