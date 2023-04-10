ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 120,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,766. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

