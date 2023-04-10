Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $65.85. 3,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.