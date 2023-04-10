Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insider Activity

ITT Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.90. 5,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

