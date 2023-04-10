Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.