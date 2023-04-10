Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $483.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.03. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

