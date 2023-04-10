Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 584 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

