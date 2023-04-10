Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $618.91 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

