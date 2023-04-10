Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 444,022 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.63% of Roku worth $319,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Roku by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $64.08 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.