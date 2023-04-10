Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $375.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $398.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.96 and its 200 day moving average is $340.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.