Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 18.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

