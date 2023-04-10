Regal Wealth Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 3.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

