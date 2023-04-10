Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

