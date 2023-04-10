Concord Wealth Partners Sells 507 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $622.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $613.40 and a 200-day moving average of $549.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

