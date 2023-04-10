Concord Wealth Partners Sells 10,047 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

