Signaturefd LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.57 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

