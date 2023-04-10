Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

