PFG Advisors Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $512.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

