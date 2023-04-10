International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

