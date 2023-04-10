Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 517,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

