Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 790 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

UNVR opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

