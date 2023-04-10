Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 352 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Mueller Industries by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 79,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

