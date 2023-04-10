Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.05% of Equitable worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

