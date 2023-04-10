Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 6.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $73.38 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $76.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

