1,098 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $200.45 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

