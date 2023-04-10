3,135 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,862,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,400,000 after buying an additional 90,893 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.15 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.