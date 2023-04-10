Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 495.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

