Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 194,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.