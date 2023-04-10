Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

DLTR stock opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

