Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $89.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.