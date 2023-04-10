Hudson Value Partners LLC Trims Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $131.02.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

